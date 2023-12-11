4 women suspected of practising unregistered midwifery, B.C. college says

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives has issued public notices about four women suspected of practising unregistered midwifery in the province.

The BCCNM has received reports that each of the women "may be offering midwifery services" without being lawfully permitted to do so, according to the notices.

Two of the women, Madison Desjarlais and Janice Lim Hing, are operating out of the Vancouver area. The other two, Annick Meckes and Jacqueline Soule, and located in Campbell River and Fort St. John, respectively.

Desjarlais, Hing and Meckes have reportedly presented themselves as a "birth attendant," while Soule has reportedly presented herself as a "midwife" or "student midwife," the college said.

The title "midwife" is one of many protected under B.C.'s Health Professions Act. Legally, people cannot practice midwifery or call themselves midwives in the province without registering with the college, which requires completing an approved four-year undergraduate degree.

"Birth attendant," "birth keeper" and "traditional midwife" are all considered unauthorized uses of the midwife title.

Desjarlais, Hing, Meckes and Soule are not – and have never been – registered with the BCCNM, according to the notices.

Families shopping for a midwife can verify an individual's registration status on the college's website.

In November, the college issued another notice cautioning the public about the risks associated with paying for an unauthorized midwife, noting that, for one thing, they do not carry malpractice insurance.

At the time, BCCNM spokesperson Johanna Ward told CTV News the college was investigating 13 reports of incidents involving unauthorized midwifery from the preceding 18 months, including some that had tragic outcomes for parents, such as fetal and neonatal deaths.

The BCCNM said it could not provide the names of the people involved or details of the allegations until the investigations are completed.

Unregistered midwives are not allowed to provide prenatal care, attend labours, deliver babies or manage home births, according to the college.

They also lack access to the same life-saving medications and equipment as registered midwives, and are not integrated with hospitals.