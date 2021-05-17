4-year-old boy dies in hospital following crash in Vaughan, Ont.

A four-year-old boy has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, Ont. on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Athabasca Drive, near Dufferin Street, around 12:00 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a vehicle had veered off the road, striking three people in a residential driveway.

Two children, a 10-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy, were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

A man was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The children, from my understanding, were outside today enjoying the weather, riding their bikes,” Const. Laura Nicolle told reporters at the scene Sunday. “A neighbour had come over to help with a bike chain, they were out on the driveway, on their own property, when the vehicle lost control, went off the roadway and collided with all of them.”

“It is a devastating situation. I can't imagine how that family is feeling right now. I think all of us are pretty heartbroken for them."

On Monday, police said that the young boy had succumbed to his injuries. The 10-year-old girl remains in critical condition.

Police said that the kids were brother and sister.

A 16-year-old boy from Richmond Hill was taken into custody at the scene in connection with the incident. He is now facing upgraded charges, including dangerous operation causing death, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harmed and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The teenager cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to the authorities to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.