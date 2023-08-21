4-year-old child drowns in pool at Caledon residence

Ontario police are investigating after a four-year-old child drowned in a pool at a private residence in Caledon.

According to police, officers were called to the home on Briarwood Drive on Sunday evening.

The child was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead, police say.

Police urge anyone affected by this incident who wishes to speak with victim services to contact 905-951-3838.

No further information was provided at this time on the matter.