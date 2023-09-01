4 youth charged with mischief after Empress Theatre incident in Fort Macleod

Four youth have been charged in relation to an incident at a Fort Macleod Pride event last week at the historic Empress Theatre, where the suspects are alleged to have thrown fisher and marten lure oil at the wall, releasing a foul odour.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. on Aug.26, when the suspects are alleged to have poured the oil on the floor of the theatre. Two suspects were arrested as they fled the theatre.

All four youths face a single charge of mischief under $5,000. They were released and are scheduled to appear Dec.15 at the youth court at the Alberta Court of Justice.

Three hours later, a second incident took place when five male suspects burned a Pride flag in Centennial Park.

No arrests have been made in connection with the second incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7220. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.