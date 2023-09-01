4 youth charged with mischief after Empress Theatre incident in Fort Macleod
Four youth have been charged in relation to an incident at a Fort Macleod Pride event last week at the historic Empress Theatre, where the suspects are alleged to have thrown fisher and marten lure oil at the wall, releasing a foul odour.
The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. on Aug.26, when the suspects are alleged to have poured the oil on the floor of the theatre. Two suspects were arrested as they fled the theatre.
All four youths face a single charge of mischief under $5,000. They were released and are scheduled to appear Dec.15 at the youth court at the Alberta Court of Justice.
Three hours later, a second incident took place when five male suspects burned a Pride flag in Centennial Park.
No arrests have been made in connection with the second incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7220. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
-
COVID-19 is still circulating in Ottawa, top doctor warnsOttawa's top doctor is reminding residents that COVID-19 is still present in the community ahead of back-to-school and work, and is urging people to stay home when sick and consider wearing a mask to help reduce the spread this fall.
-
Sudbury hosts 14th annual Ribfest this weekendAn annual Labour Day weekend tradition kicked-off Friday in Greater Sudbury with the 14th edition of Ribfest.
-
Downtown Timmins welcomes opening of African Foods MarketDowntown Timmins laid out the welcome mat to the owner of the first African foods store on Third Avenue Friday.
-
Four-year-old struck by vehicle in northeast CalgaryA toddler was struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Friday night.
-
More than 3,600 N.W.T. residents have registered in Calgary; city continues to provide supportThe City of Calgary says Northwest Territories evacuees continue to arrive in our city.
-
Hockey season is upon us, Soo Greyhounds finish their training campSoo Greyhounds players gathered for the final day of camp Friday, ahead of the annual Red & White Luke Williams Memorial Game.
-
Grande Prairie man dies following mid-August assaultA Grande Prairie man is dead almost three weeks after he was assaulted with a weapon, RCMP say.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo LakeA teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
-
Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injuredA motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital with "significant injuries" after a crash in Richmond Friday afternoon, according to police.