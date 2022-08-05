40 Calgary restaurants, breweries offering special fixed-price menus for food festival

Forty Calgary restaurants and breweries are taking part in the an annual food and drink festival held throughout the province.

Alberta on the Plate's dine around festival runs from Aug. 12 to 21.

During the festival, participating restaurants offer multiple-course, fixed-price menus to customers that feature food from local producers and growers and drinks from local distillers and brewers.

For example, Bridgette Bar is offering a three-course gourmet dinner for $65, the Deane House will have a two-course lunch for $25 and Bow River Brewing will offer a pint and snack (the Riverfest Amber Lager paired with a German pretzel) for $10.

Participating restaurants range from casual to fine dining and everything in between.

In total, more than 100 restaurants in 25 communities throughout the province are taking part.

Participating Calgary restaurants include:

Cucina

Deane House

Diner Deluxe

Donna Mac

Eighty-Eight Brewing Company

Embarcadero

Flower and Wolf

Forage

Sky 360

The Chick Pea

The Coup

The Establishment Brewing Company

The Nash

Vendome

Winebar Kensington

Yellow Door Bistro

Foreign Concept

Fraser & Fig

Friends with Benedicts

Hi-5 Burgers

Holy Cow Gelato

JinBar

Lulu Bar

Model Milk

NOtaBLE

Our Daily Brett

Oxbow

Paddy’s BBQ & Brewery

Posto Pizzeria

Rain Dog Bar

River Café

Rouge

Roy’s Korean Kitchen

Sage & Co.

A1 Café

Bonterra Trattoria

Born Brewing Co.

Bow River Brewing

Bridgette Bar

Buffo

Calcutta Cricket Club

Citizen Brewing Company

Alberta on the Plate takes place in conjunction with Alberta Local Food Week and wraps up the same weekend as Open Farm Days.

For a full list of Alberta on the Plate participating restaurants, you can visit www.albertaontheplate.com.