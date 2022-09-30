$40-million going towards hiring more health care workers in Middlesex, Lambton and Chatham-Kent

The Ontario government is investing about $40 million to hire additional health care workers in Middlesex, Lambton and Chatham-Kent.

Funding is part of the province’s nearly $764 million annual Land Ambulance Service Grant (LASG) to help municipalities facing increased cost pressures in their emergency departments.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is making historic investments to ensure families in Southwestern Ontario can access quality healthcare services they need, no matter where they live,” said Monte McNaughton, MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex. “Today’s funding will allow us to hire even more healthcare workers and ensure these front-line heroes have the support they need.”

Through the LASG, municipalities receive funding for 50 per cent of the costs for their land ambulance operations. This is part of the government’s commitment to building a modern, sustainable and connected emergency health system that supports every person in Ontario on their healthcare journey.

The Ontario government is investing $32,445,589 to hire additional paramedics and increase ambulance services in Middlesex and Lambton.

In addition, Ontario is investing $7,747,956 through the Dedicated Offload Nurses Program in Middlesex and Chatham-Kent to hire additional nurses and health care workers including paramedics, respiratory therapists and physician assistants, who are dedicated to offloading ambulance patients to receive care in emergency departments.

REGIONAL FUNDING AMOUNTS:

Middlesex

Land Ambulance Services Grant (LASG): $23,601,163

Dedicated Offload Nursing Program (DONP): $676,448

Lambton

Land Ambulance Services Grant (LASG): $8,844,426

Chatham-Kent