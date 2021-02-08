The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,374 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,643 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

19 are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 are related to outbreaks

4 are considered community acquired

14 are still under investigation

WECHU says 388 cases are considered active. There are 51 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 10 people are in the ICU.

There were no additional deaths on Monday. The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 343 people.

There are 27 outbreaks in the region, including 12 at LTC and retirement homes, 11 at workplaces, and four hospital outbreaks.