B.C. church pauses in-person worship after 40 fall ill with suspected COVID-19 cases

A church in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has voluntarily suspended in-person worship and other events after dozens in the congregation became ill with suspected COVID-19 cases — including 11 who had to be hospitalized.

An online post from Clearbrook Mennonite Brethren Church in Abbotsford says as many as 40 people may have contracted the disease.

"Our congregation is experiencing a surge of medical concern," the post says. "Some have more mild symptoms and are isolated at home. Others are facing serious medical challenges. Eleven of our people are currently hospitalized with the effects of COVID."

In spite of the church's report on cases, the Fraser Health Authority has not listed the location on its public exposures page.

“I’ve had contact with Fraser Health by phone,” Scott Tolhurst, a pastor at the church, told CTV News. “They initiated some phone calls as they did contact tracing.”

Right now, there are no capacity limits or restrictions in B.C. on indoor and outdoor worship services.

Earlier this week, B.C. updated its provincial health order requiring mask use in public spaces, but it did not include churches and other places of worship.

According to the health order, those facilities are only considered indoor public spaces under the order when they are "used for secular purposes."

Even so, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said mask use is still strongly encouraged during faith services, particularly as the province enters flu season.

"We have seen transmission of COVID-19 in faith gatherings, and in some cases that has meant that those gatherings have had to go remote," Henry said on Monday.

According to Tolhurst, the church has not held an in-person service since Oct. 17 and has no plans to begin gathering in person again prior to Nov. 14 at the earliest.

“We were not mandated by Fraser Health to do so, but I had informed them by phone and they affirmed our response,” he said. “Those who had been sick, have isolated and will maintain the isolation until they get better.”

Tolhurst was unable to provide information on whether the people who are sick have been vaccinated or not — but did say the church promotes immunization.

“We present vaccinations as the wisest course to take in this pandemic,” Tolhurst said. “I’m looking forward to my booster shot. But I have no information about numerically or percentage-wise how many have or how many have not.”

CTV News has reached out to Fraser Health for comment on the cluster of cases and this article will be updated if the health authority responds.