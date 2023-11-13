40-year-old man charged in connection with stabbing in Orillia

A 40-year-old man faces charges following an alleged assault in Orillia over the weekend.

Provincial police say officers received a weapons call early Sunday afternoon and found an individual who had been stabbed on Queen Street.

Police say the suspect was quickly apprehended a short distance away.

The OPP K9 and Central Region Emergency Response Team helped in the investigation.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Police did not provide the extent of the individual's injuries.

The accused, of no fixed address, faces aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in police custody pending a bail hearing in Newmarket.