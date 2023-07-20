40-year-old man dead after being struck by commercial vehicle while riding electric skateboard: West Vancouver police

A 40-year-old man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle while riding an electric skateboard on Vancouver’s North Shore early Thursday morning.

The West Vancouver Police Department says it was notified of a collision between a large commercial vehicle and a person at the intersection of Welch Street and Capilano Road shortly after 1 a.m.

“Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics, the rider, a male in his 40s, succumbed to his injuries,” police wrote in a statement Thursday.

The intersection is southeast of the Lions Gate Bridge, near the border between North and West Vancouver, and part of the Capilano Indian Reserve.

It was closed until 6 a.m. to allow for the Integrated Collision and Reconstruction team to gather evidence, according to the release.

At this early stage in the investigation, police say they’re working to determine what factors may have caused the crash.

“This is a horrible situation that has left everyone shaken, “ said Sgt. Mark McLean of the WVPD. “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victim.”

Police are not identifying the man, but say victim services have been offered to everyone involved.