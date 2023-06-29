40-year-old Sask. man dead in Highway 16 crash

A Yorkton man is dead after a crash on Highway 16 near Plunkett.

Saskatoon RCMP said they responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon and an initial investigation found a five-ton truck was heading west when it hit a cargo van.

Paramedics declared the 40-year-old driver of the truck dead at the scene, an RCMP news release said.

Police said the man’s family has been notified.

A passenger in the cargo van was taken to hospital and has since been released, police said.

The driver of the van is still in hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to the release said.

Police are still investigating, along with the Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.