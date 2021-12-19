iHeartRadio

$400,000 house fire in Windsor

Windsor fire crews on scene of a blaze in the 1600 block of Seymour Blvd., Dec. 19, 2021/ (Source: @_OnLocation_ / Twitter)

Damage is estimated at $400,000 after a house fire in the 1600 block of Seymour Blvd. in Windsor.

Crews were are scene around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Windsor fire, no injuries are reported and the cause is being listed as careless disposal of smoking materials.

