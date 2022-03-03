$400,000 in stolen property recovered by Lambton OPP

Provincial police have recovered almost $400,000 worth of stolen property in Lambton County.

Multiple investigations throughout February led to the seizure of the property.

Some of the items include eight trailers, three pickup trucks, two snow plows, a tractor and a skid steer.

Most of the property has been returned to the owners. No charges have been laid but police continue to investigate.

Residents with information or are missing items should contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on their mobile phone..