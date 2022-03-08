$400,000 lotto prize for London, Ont. man

A London man is $400,000 richer after being struck by the Lightning Lotto.

Patryk Wytwer won the jackpot of $401,725.20 on Feb. 2.

The local father said he decided to play the game on a whim.

“It was not part of my usual purchases,” said Wytwer. “I normally play LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX... I was speechless. Time stood still.”

Wytwer says he plans to save his win for a rainy day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Happy Days Mini Mart on Aldersbrook Road in London.