400 charges laid, 173 guns seized in cross-border Toronto bust

Forty-two people are facing more than 400 criminal charges following a year-long international gun trafficking investigation.

Seated before 80 of the 173 guns seized, police officials from Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police, Durham Regional Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives outlined their individual roles in the investigation, which also resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of illegal narcotics, cash, and ammunition.

Dubbed Project Moneypenny, the probe was launched last March by the Toronto Police Service's Integrated Gun & Gang Task Force – Firearms Enforcement Unit with the assistance of the Toronto Drug Squad and Intelligence Services.

In July 2022, York Regional Police’s Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit launched a similar investigation called Project Zorro.

Police said during the initial phases of both projects undercover officers successfully purchased quantities of fentanyl and cocaine, as well as 25 illegal guns, from “identified persons.”

Investigators said most of the illicit firearms seized from both investigations came from the United States. However, several were also domestically sourced.

Last September, with the help of Criminal Intelligence Services Ontario and Firearms Analysis and Training Enforcement, police merged the two cases to “maximize the potential for a positive investigative outcome.”

Police said that this joint investigation, which was further expanded to include Durham Regional Police Service, the OPP, the US Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Canada Border Services Agency, focused on dismantling the gun smuggling network and identifying and prosecuting those responsible for running and enabling it.

In total, investigators seized 86 firearms (75 handguns, 11 long guns) in the GTA, 87 firearms in Illinois, 45 over-capacity magazines, 1,454 rounds of ammunition, three auto switches, three sets of body armour and approximately 1.5 kilos of fentanyl/carfentanil with an estimated street value of $300,000, as well as 1.8 kilos of cocaine with a street value of approximately $190,000 and $184,000 in cash.

Police also arrested 42 people between November 2022 and March 2023 following the execution of 49 search warrants in Toronto, Peel Region and Durham Region.

Police allege that the accused were also selling narcotics, including fentanyl, carfentanil and cocaine.

More information to come. This is a developing story.