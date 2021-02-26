Haitian authorities announced Friday that more than 400 inmates escaped and 25 people died in a prison breakout, making it the country's largest and deadliest one in a decade, with the prison director and a powerful gang leader among those killed.
Lawyers are in closing arguments in a trial related to a brazen daylight shooting in the Beaches neighbourhood of Toronto two years ago, with prosecutors advancing the argument that the attack was motivated by disputes rooted in the victim’s social media presence and his music.