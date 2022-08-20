401 closed an eastbound lane Friday night
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Although few details have been provided, a crash on the 401 closed down an eastbound traffic lane Friday night.
A motorcycle could be seen on its side in the eastbound lane when CTV News arrived just east of the Southminister Bourne Overpass.
The lane was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.
