401 reopened following crash, one person in hospital with life-threatening injuries
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 401.
According to police, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Union Road around 6 a.m. involving a transport truck and a commercial delivery van.
Southwold fire and EMS were also on scene with EMS saying crews performed a “difficult extrication.”
One driver was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The other driver was uninjured.
The highway was closed for several hours, but as of mid-Wednesday afternoon has been reopened.
There is still no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.
