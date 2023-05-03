401 reopened following crash, one person in hospital with life-threatening injuries

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 401.

According to police, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Union Road around 6 a.m. involving a transport truck and a commercial delivery van.

Southwold fire and EMS were also on scene with EMS saying crews performed a “difficult extrication.”

One driver was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The other driver was uninjured.

The highway was closed for several hours, but as of mid-Wednesday afternoon has been reopened.

There is still no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.