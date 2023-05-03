iHeartRadio

401 reopened following crash, one person in hospital with life-threatening injuries


A section of Highway 401 was closed near Union Road following a crash on May 3, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 401.

According to police, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Union Road around 6 a.m. involving a transport truck and a commercial delivery van. 

Southwold fire and EMS were also on scene with EMS saying crews performed a “difficult extrication.”

One driver was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The other driver was uninjured. 

The highway was closed for several hours, but as of mid-Wednesday afternoon has been reopened. 

There is still no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.

