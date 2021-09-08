41 COVID-19 cases associated with Kingsville, Ont. daycare outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Discovery Child Care Centre in Kingsville, Ont. and 41 cases are now associated with it.

According to a statement from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, “the identification of associated COVID-19 positive cases has steadily increased and is now the largest outbreak in a child care centre within our community.”

Due to the on-going identification of cases and high-risk exposures to COVID-19, all facility staff and registered children have been directed to immediately self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19. Isolation for all staff and children will be required until at least Sept. 17, 2021 or a later date at the direction of the health unit.

Because the daycare centre is located at Kingsville Public School, 36 Water St., the Greater Essex County District School board tells CTV News that all families have been informed of the details outlined by the health unit.

“It is essential that we act quickly and responsibly in order to prevent any further exposures of COVID-19 within this facility and the community,” said Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed. “Due to the amount of spread it is difficult to determine exact exposure dates which makes the immediate isolation and testing of all affected individuals an important step to minimize further risk.”

As per provincial direction, a daycare outbreak is declared if there are two or more cases in a daycare that are linked and if there is evidence that at least one case could have been infected in the daycare facility.