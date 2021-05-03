41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 414 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,568 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,727 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 4 cases are community acquired
- 20 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 1 cases are outbreak related
- 16 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 9 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 2 community outbreak
- 1 long-term care or retirement home is in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 school is in outbreak.
There are 20 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and three people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 939 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 154,788 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 140,909 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 13,879 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 168,676 doses have been administered to WEC residents.