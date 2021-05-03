41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 414 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,568 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,727 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

4 cases are community acquired

20 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 cases are outbreak related

16 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

9 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

2 community outbreak

1 long-term care or retirement home is in COVID-19 outbreak

1 school is in outbreak.

There are 20 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and three people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 939 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: