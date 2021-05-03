iHeartRadio

41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 414 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,568 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,727 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 4 cases are community acquired
  • 20 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 1 cases are outbreak related
  • 16 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 9 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
  • 2 community outbreak
  • 1 long-term care or retirement home is in COVID-19 outbreak
  • 1 school is in outbreak.

There are 20 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and three people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 939 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

  • 154,788 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 140,909 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 13,879 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • A total of 168,676 doses have been administered to WEC residents.