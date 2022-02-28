41 per cent of all traffic noise violations are issued on one Saskatoon street: report

Saskatoon's transportation committee is recommending that city council rank a consultant's 15 recommendations for reducing vehicle noise.

However, since no funding is available to implement most of them, the committee wants administration to add council’s top picks for 2023 budget consideration.

The report stems from a 2018 council meeting that considered traffic concerns on Spadina Crescent from 33rd Street to University Bridge.

According to the Board of Police Commissioners, the number of cars with modified muffler systems has increased in recent years and some city events, such as Cruise Night, provide an opportunity for increased traffic noise.

The board says enforcement has occurred over the past five years and 41 per cent of all traffic noise violations are issued on 8th Street.

The city retained Systèmes de Contrôle Actif Soft dB Inc., an acoustic engineering consultant, to study the issue and recommend mitigation measures for vehicle noise.

In total, the 15 measures would cost around $620,000. Most of that cash would be spent on complaints management, public awareness and staff resources.

The two free options, which the committee recommends council pursue, include reviewing and updating vehicle noise information for the future 311 Customer Service System and lobbying the minister responsible for SGI to implement tougher penalties for street racing, stunt driving infractions.

The city has already lobbied the minister, Don Morgan, for SGI to implement higher vehicle noise fines and stronger inspection policies.

The report notes that Morgan has introduced amendments to the Traffic Safety Act which would:

Allow police to immediately suspend driver's licences and impound vehicles if a driver is charged with stunting, racing, or excessive speeding.

Clarify rules around road and speed signs in municipalities.

Clarify that suspended drivers can legally drive to take part in SGI-mandated driver evaluations under approved supervision.

The bill is expected to be passed in the spring sitting of the Legislature.

"On the face of it, the proposed amendments are expected to have a positive impact on the issue of vehicle noise as the higher the speed of a vehicle, the greater the noise. If the amendments succeed in reducing the number of drivers stunting, racing, or excessively speeding, then it is expected to benefit the vehicle noise issue notably on streets in Saskatoon like Spadina Crescent, 8th Street, and 22nd Street," the report says.

Council plans to consider the committee's recommendations at Monday's meeting.