41 vehicles damaged in crime spree in Alliston, Ont.

The Nottawasaga OPP is looking for witnesses or security footage to help police solve a crime spree where 41 vehicles were reported damaged in Alliston.

OPP said owners began calling them Sunday morning to report the vandalism.

Police said all sustained similar damage that included deep scratch marks around the entire vehicle.

Police are asking residents to check their security footage in the Alliston neighbourhood area of :

James A. McCague Avenue

Dowling Road

Hutchinson Drive

Willis Drive

Hussey Street

Burt Avenue

Irwin Crescent

Police believe the incidents happened sometime overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone with any information is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.