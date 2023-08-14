41-year-old man charged, stolen property recovered in traffic stop: RCMP
A 41-year-old man has been charged after a vehicle stop let to the recovery of stolen property.
Police say around noon on Sunday they observed a man who was known to operate vehicles with a suspended driver’s license near Cole Harbour Road.
In a news release Monday, police say they stopped the vehicle, a GMC Sierra, which was towing a trailer with a Sea-Doo.
Officers say the trucks registration was expired, along with the man’s drivers’ license.
The trailer has no license place or VIN, and the Sea-Doo’s hull identification number was missing, but it matched the description of one that was recently stolen, according to police.
Police say they arrested Christopher Simon Barry, who has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.
According to the release, summary offence tickets are anticipated to be issued for motor vehicles act infractions.
Barry was held into custody, and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.
