41-year-old man shot and killed near Kensington Market identified by police

Toronto police have identified the 41-year-old man who was shot and killed near Kensington Market on Monday.

The shooting occurred in the area of College Street and Spadina Avenue just before 5 a.m.

Police said several men were involved in an altercation when a firearm was discharged, striking one of them.

Officers responded and found a victim outside a storefront suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Oluwatobi “Tobi” Alaga of Toronto. He is the city’s 41st homicide victim of the year.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are asking drivers who were in the College Street and Spadina Avenue area between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. and have dashcam footage to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or 416-808-1400.

Anyone with information who wants to stay anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.