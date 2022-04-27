$41M approved for new footbridge over North Saskatchewan River

Residents and trail users on the northeast edge of Edmonton are getting a new connection to the other side of the river.

Funding has been approved for a $41-million footbridge from 167 Avenue to Township Road 540 in Strathcona County, with construction to start as soon as this summer.

The bridge will connect the Horse Hill neighbourhood and the city's river valley trail system to the Riverside Nature Trail.

"This footbridge is a value-added partnership between both municipalities and the River Valley Alliance (RVA) that will be enjoyed by generations to come," said Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank. "We are pleased to see the vision come to life.”

RVA will pay half of the cost, about $20.5 million. Edmonton and Strathcona County will split the remaining half of roughly $10.3 million each.

“This pedestrian bridge is going to be a key addition to the North Saskatchewan river valley, linking Edmonton to Strathcona County and improving access and connectivity to the regional trail system from Devon to Fort Saskatchewan,” said Kristine Archibald from RVA.

The design was developed with the help of 21 Indigenous community members and will maintain "wildlife passages and habitat on both sides of the river," the announcement said.