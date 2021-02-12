Ottawa Public Health is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the 22nd straight day with fewer than 100 cases of novel coronavirus.

One new death linked to novel coronavirus was announced in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 13,857 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 429 deaths.

On Friday, Ottawa surpassed 13,000 resolved cases of COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health says 13,011 people have recovered after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

The 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa follows 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 26 new cases on Wednesday and 25 new cases on Tuesday.

The last time Ottawa Public Health reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa was Jan. 21, when 180 new cases were announced.

Across Ontario, there are 1,076 new cases of COVID-19. Health Minister Christine Elliott said as part of a new data system with Toronto Public Health, that health unit's case counts are under-reported again on Friday.

There are 361 new cases in Toronto, 210 in Peel Region and 122 in York Region.

Public Health Ontario had reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in case totals from Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health based on when the data is collected.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone in early January.

A provincial stay-at-home order has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2021. It ends at 12:01 a.m. Feb 16.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 30.1

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.6 per cent (Feb. 6-11)

Reproduction number: 0.90 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES

As of Feb. 12

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 34,744*

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses delivered to Ottawa: 30,225

Moderna vaccine doses delivered to Ottawa: 4,000

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa increased slightly on Friday. Ottawa Public Health reported 417 active cases of COVID-19, up from 413 active cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 37 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. A total 13,011 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

OPH says there are 18 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Four people remain in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 40s, four are in their 50s, five are in their 60s, three are in their 70s (two in the ICU), three are in their 80s (one is in the ICU), and two are 90 or older.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Seven new cases (1,022 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Nine new case (1,710 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (2,957 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (1,941 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (1,805 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Six new cases (1,670 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (1,013 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (616 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (680 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (440 total cases)

Unknown: (3 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Six new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health: Five new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,417 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 10.

A total 7,268 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 27 hours.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 27 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are new COVID-19 outbreaks at a Supported Independent Living facility and Maison-Acceuil Sagesse retirement home.

A COVID-19 outbreak is over at an Ottawa shelter.

There are five active community outbreaks, linked to a corporate office workplace, a distribution centre, a warehouse and two retail outbreaks.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Bishop Hamilton Montessori School Centre educatif La Clementine (École Marie-Curie) Charles H. Hulse Public School CityView – Home Child Care – 32814 Cornerstone Children's Centre Mothercraft Ottawa home child care - 32715 Playtime Daycare Centre – Licensed Childcare

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Garden Terrace Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Group Home – 32432 Group Home – 32782 Heritage Retirement Maison Acceuil Sagesse (NEW) Manoir Marochel Montfort Long-term Care Centre Oakpark Retirement Community Residence St. Louis Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Shelter - 32620 St. Patrick's Home Supported Independent Living – 32891 (NEW) The Edinburgh Retirement Residence Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).