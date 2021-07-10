42 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.

Saskatchewan reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday along with one death.

According to data from the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, the new cases are located in the Far North West (seven), Far North East (nine), North West (one), North Central (one), North East (one), Saskatoon (five), Regina (eight), South Central (one) and South East (six) zones.

Three cases have pending residence information.

A total of 572 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died.

The province’s seven day average for daily new cases is 44, or 3.6 per 100,000 population.

As of Saturday, 414 cases are considered active while 61 people are in hospital related to the virus. Nine of those patients are in intensive care. Another 30 cases were designated as recovered.

The Far North East zone leads the province with 101 active cases, fuelled by an outbreak on the Hatchet Lake Dene Nation.

The federal government announced it is sending in Canadian Forces Rangers to assist with the “challenging’ outbreak.

The number of vaccine doses administered in Saskatchewan rose by 15,623 on Saturday – bringing the province’s total to 1,288,868 doses.

There have been 12,268 variants of concern detected in Saskatchewan by screening. Of the 7,667 variant cases confirmed through whole genome sequencing, 6,911 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 398 are Gamma (P.1), 348 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).

COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS LIFTING SUNDAY

As of Sunday, Saskatchewan will be free of COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in 16 months.

The province-wide mask mandate will no longer be in effect, however businesses and workplaces are allowed to implement their own policies.

Limits on gatherings will also be lifted.