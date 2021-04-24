42 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

WECHU says a woman in her 80s from the community has passed away. The death toll linked to COVID-19 has reached 413 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,126 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,242 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

18 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

9 cases are community acquired

15 cases are still under investigation.

WECHU says there are 471 active cases. There are 14 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 4 people are in the ICU.

There’s been a total of 710 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases identified in the region.

There are 14 outbreaks in the region, including 10 at workplaces, one in a long-term care home and two school outbreaks.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: