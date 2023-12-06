42-year-old man dies after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427

A 42-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan Wednesday evening.

The collision happened on the northbound lanes of the highway just after 6 p.m.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police closed Highway 427 between Highway 407 and Highway 7 for the investigation.

All lanes closed #Hwy427 northbound between Hwy 407 & Hwy 7 due to a single vehicle collision.

1 person transported to hospital. #AuroraOPP investigating. Updates to follow. ^nm pic.twitter.com/gkETAPwJtH