42-year-old man killed in fatal Sudbury crash on Radar Road
A 42-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Greater Sudbury's Radar Road early Tuesday morning, police say.
The head-on collision happened shortly before 5:55 a.m. trapping both drivers -- who were the only occupants in the vehicles – inside.
As a result, the road will remain closed in both directions from Jackpine Crescent at the Radar Base and Dupuis Drive in Hanmer, west of the airport, into the afternoon. There is no estimated reopening time yet.
Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.
The name of the deceased will not be released as per the family's wishes, police said.
The surviving driver is at Health Sciences North with non-life-threatening injuries.
No word on the cause or if any charges are pending.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call police.
Also Tuesday morning, a second crash closed another road in the when a vehicle struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Lasalle Boulevard and Barrydowne Road.
