42-year-old New Brunswick man dead following head on collision

A 42-year-old man from Tilley Road, N.B., has died following a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., members of the Tracadie RCMP say they responded to a report of a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on Route 365.

The driver of the car died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital with what police believe to be minor injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police say they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the collision and are asking anyone who witnessed or who has information about the collision to call the Tracadie RCMP.