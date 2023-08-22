42-year-old New Brunswick man dies in industrial accident

A 42-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident in Dieppe on Monday, police say.

The accident occurred just before 5 p.m. at the bottom of Ulysse Drive, near Dover Road.

Sgt. Sébastien Decaens of the Codiac Regional RCMP said the accident happened at a construction site.

"They were there to fix a pipe and something happened," said Decaens.

Decaens said he couldn't release any more details until the investigation is complete, but foul play is not suspected.

WorkSafeNB is also investigating the worksite fatality.

Laragh Dooley, a spokesperson for WorkSafeNB, said the man was employed by Perfection Construction.

“As this is an active investigation, we cannot share any further details at this time," Dooley said in an email Tuesday. "Our condolences go out to the worker’s family, friends, and workplace.”

