42-year-old Yarmouth, N.S. woman dies in single vehicle crash
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Samantha Long
Police in Yarmouth, N.S. say a 42-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle collision in Pinkneys Point early Sunday morning.
Officers say around 3:40 a.m. police, fire and EHS attended the scene, where they discovered a car had been travelling east on Cooks Beach Rd. when it left the roadway.
The driver of the vehicle was ejected as a result of the collision.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 42-year-old woman from Yarmouth, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a release.
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
