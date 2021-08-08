42-year-old Yarmouth, N.S. woman dies in single vehicle crash

Police in Yarmouth, N.S. say a 42-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle collision in Pinkneys Point early Sunday morning.

Officers say around 3:40 a.m. police, fire and EHS attended the scene, where they discovered a car had been travelling east on Cooks Beach Rd. when it left the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle was ejected as a result of the collision.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 42-year-old woman from Yarmouth, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a release.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.