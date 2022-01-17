$42K worth of new stoves recovered in stolen truck

A delivery truck reported stolen from London was recovered Sunday at an Oneida Road address.

Middlesex County OPP say the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation Police Service responded to an abandoned address on the First Nation just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A delivery truck, previously reported stolen from London, had reportedly been parked at the location.

With the assistance of London police, the vehicle was located and recovered.

The vehicle was loaded with new stoves, with an estimated value just over $42,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

The public is reminded to contact police whenever they see something suspicious.

OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122 or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.