43 CP Rail cars carrying potash derail east of Fort Macleod, Alta.

Clean up is underway after 43 CP Rail train cars carrying potash left the track Sunday morning east of Fort Macleod, Alta.

RCMP said the incident happened about 8:15 a.m. along Highway 3, between Range Road 251 and Range Road 252, about 170 kilometres south of Calgary.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say clean up will take several hours and traffic will be slowed while travelling through the area.

CP Rail said in a statement there are no public safety concerns.

"CP personnel have responded to the scene and recovery operations are under way," it read.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.



