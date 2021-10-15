iHeartRadio

43 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on April 6, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.

A man in his 70's from the community has died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 460 people.

The health unit says 261 cases are currently active - 161 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 100 non-VOC are active.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,195 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,474 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

  • 15 workplaces
  • 1 long-term care or retirement home
  • 1 community outbreaks
  • 8 school outbreaks

There are two new school outbreaks - Colchester North Public School and Leamington District Secondary School.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 16 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 7 cases are community acquired
  • 1 case is travel related
  • 1 case is outbreak related
  • 18 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

  • 320,795 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 18,899 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
  • 301,896 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • 4,504 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.
  • A total of 627,195 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 84.5% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 79.6% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated
