43 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.

A man in his 70's from the community has died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 460 people.

The health unit says 261 cases are currently active - 161 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 100 non-VOC are active.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,195 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,474 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

15 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

1 community outbreaks

8 school outbreaks

There are two new school outbreaks - Colchester North Public School and Leamington District Secondary School.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

16 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

7 cases are community acquired

1 case is travel related

1 case is outbreak related

18 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED