43 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.
A man in his 70's from the community has died.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 460 people.
The health unit says 261 cases are currently active - 161 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 100 non-VOC are active.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,195 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,474 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 15 workplaces
- 1 long-term care or retirement home
- 1 community outbreaks
- 8 school outbreaks
There are two new school outbreaks - Colchester North Public School and Leamington District Secondary School.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 16 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 7 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is travel related
- 1 case is outbreak related
- 18 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 320,795 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 18,899 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 301,896 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 4,504 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.
- A total of 627,195 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 84.5% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 79.6% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated