43 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London, two outbreaks at LHSC

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 43 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, but no additional deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) meanwhile is reporting 48 inpatients with COVID-19, and two outbreaks on Monday — the first at Victoria Hospital sub-acute medicine and the second at University Hospital U4 medicine 100 and low 200 wing.

Five patients with are being cared for with COVID-19 in adult ICU. Five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are being treated in Children’s Hospital and five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are in paediatric critical care.

St. Joseph’s is reporting 83 health care workers out with COVID-19.

Over the weekend the MLHU reported 86 new cases and one new death on Saturday. On Sunday there were 44 new cases and zero deaths.

That brings a total of 837 total active COVID-19 cases in the region and 376 total deaths.