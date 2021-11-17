43 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Wednesday: province

Public Health Ontario is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

This follows 34 new cases on Tuesday and 49 on Monday.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 512 new cases and 12 new deaths from the virus.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 587, up from 502 at this time last week.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa early Wednesday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 274 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 206 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 133 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 114 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and 19 are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,526 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Monday.

A total of 2,283 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION