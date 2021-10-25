43 new COVID-19 cases, one new death in Windsor-Essex over three days

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death over the past three days.

WECHU says 19 cases were reported on Saturday, 11 cases on Sunday and 13 cases on Monday.

A man in his 60s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 463 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,393 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,769 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 161 cases are currently active, including 103 variants of concern (VOC) cases.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting eight people with COVID in hospital – all eight are unvaccinated. There is one COVID patient in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are two unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and two patients who are partially/fully vaccinated.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

22 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

15 cases are community acquired

2 cases are travel related

4 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

6 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

1 community outbreak

9 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED