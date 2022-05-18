43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London Wednesday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 43 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no new deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is also reporting a level-two COVID-19 outbreak at University Hospital U7 — clinical neurosciences.

According to LHSC, 33 inpatients are currently being cared for with COVID-19.

Five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are being treated in adult ICU and five or fewer patients are in Children’s Hospital, according to the LHSC. There are currently no patients being treated for COVID-19 in paediatric critical care.

There is an ongoing outbreak at the Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building, according to St. Joseph’s.

The LHSC is also reporting 130 staff members out sick with COVID-19, while as of Tuesday, 58 health care workers at St. Joseph’s are also out sick with COVID-19.

There have been a total of 383 COVID-19-related deaths in the region.