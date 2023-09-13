43 structures destroyed by Downton Lake wildfire north of Pemberton, B.C.

Officials have confirmed the number of structures destroyed or damaged by the Downton Lake wildfire, which brought devastation to the Gun Lake area north of Pemberton, B.C., last month.

A rapid damage assessment has revealed that 43 structures were lost, and 11 were damaged, according to an update from the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District. The damages include both primary structures and outbuildings.

The district noted that property owners who lost their homes were contacted before the official count was made public on Wednesday.

“Our thoughts are with residents who have been impacted by this wildfire,” said SLRD board chair Jen Ford in the update. “This has been a very distressing time and these property owners have suffered such great loss and still have many challenges ahead.”

All remaining evacuation orders in the fire zone were downgraded to alerts on Wednesday as well.

The SLRD urged returning residents to be cautious, and visitors to stay away for the time being.

“Even though the threat of wildfire may have subsided, there are still hazards in the area,” Ford continued. “And out of respect for the people who have been so greatly affected by this wildfire, we ask non-residents to please avoid the area, as we give space to those who need time and support to process the damage caused by this fire.”

The Downton Lake blaze, first discovered on July 13, is still burning out of control at 9,393.4 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service.