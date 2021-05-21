43-year-old London woman charged after Police seize more than $100,000 in drugs

London police say they have seized more than $100,000 in drugs after a search warrant of a residence on Ontario Street.

On Thursday, Members of the London Police Service Crime Gun Task Force executed a search warrant at the residence in the 400-block of Ontario Street.

As a result police were able to seize:

• 407 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $122,100

• 17 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, value $1700

• $2,075 in cash

A 43-year-old London woman has been charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is expected to appear in London court today in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident, or who has information in relation to illegal firearm activity on our streets is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.