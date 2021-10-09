43-year-old man dead after assault in southwest Edmonton

A fatal assault in Edmonton on Friday is being investigated by homicide detectives but has not been ruled a homicide yet.

Police say an assault at a home near 109 Street and 67 Avenue was reported around 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 8.

An injured 43-year-old man was found at the address and taken to hospital, where he died.

A 19-year-old woman from near the scene was taken into custody, but police did not say if charges had been laid.

“Investigators have since confirmed the two are known to one another, and there is no concern for public safety at this time,” a statement from police read.

An autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 12.