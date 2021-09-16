439 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.

Saskatchewan confirmed 439 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with one new death.

This is the fifth day in a row Saskatchewan reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases.

The province also announced new restrictions aimed at combatting the steadily rising COVID-19 cases. Effective September 17, masks will be mandatory in public indoor spaces across Saskatchewan. Premier Scott Moe said a proof-of-vaccination policy will be implemented beginning Oct. 1.

The temporary mask mandate will likely lift in October.

Moe will speak about the new restrictions at an event in Saskatoon 2 p.m. on Thursday. CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca will stream the press conference live.

The death reported Thursday was a person 80 years or older from the South West zone.

Of the 439 new cases, 347 are in unvaccinated people, while 20 are partially vaccinated and 72 are fully vaccinated.

A total of 97, or 22 per cent, are in the 0-11 age group. Children under 12 are not currently eligible to be vaccinated.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (22), Far North East (39), North West (61), North Central (42), North East (11), Saskatoon (124), Central West (eight), Central East (29), Regina (28), South West (five), South Central (seven) and South East (38) zones and 25 new cases have pending residence information.

The province currently has 218 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 48 in intensive care.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 438, or 36.4 per 100,000 population.