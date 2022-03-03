44 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week

Saskatchewan added another 44 COVID-19-related deaths last week, according to the province’s epidemiology report.

These deaths bring February’s total death count to 143, the third most deaths recorded in one month since the pandemic began.

“This really tells us that COVID-19 hasn’t gone away,” said epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine.

“COVID is still not any other respiratory disease in Saskatchewan or anywhere really.”

From Feb. 20-26, the North Central zone led the province with 11 deaths, followed by nine in Regina.

Among the deaths, five were in the 40 to 59 age group, seven were in the 60 to 69 age group, eight were in the 70 to 79 age group and 24 were 80 years or older.

There have been 1,137 COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan with a fatal outcome, according to the province.

October 2021 was the deadliest month of the pandemic with 156 deaths during the peak of the Delta wave. In January 2021, 151 people died due to COVID-19.

Evidence shows the Omicron variant leads to less severe outcomes compared to the Delta variant. However, due to its high transmission rate, Muhajarine said Omicron puts more people at risk.

“Out of that huge number of cases, a proportion of them are not going to be boostered, they are not going to have one or two doses, and they are are going to have other conditions,” he said.

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations are down to 353 as of March 2, dipping by 19 from 372 the week prior.

There are 30 patients in ICUs related to the disease, up three from last week.

Hospitalizations include 151 with a COVID-19-related illness, 183 incidental COVID-19 infections and 19 undetermined cases.

“We’d like to see those numbers really come down further,” he said.

“It has moved in the right direction, but it hasn’t moved far enough.”

There were 1,102 new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases from Feb. 20-26. PCR testing is only available to those deemed at risk.

The province said 100 per cent of newly sequenced variants of concern cases were Omicron.

As of Feb. 26, the government said 80.3 per cent of the population have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 47 per cent of the population 12 and older have received at least one booster dose.