The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit ios reporting 44 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the region.

As of Tuesday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,6060 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,945 people who have recovered.

There are 22 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 11 people are in the ICU.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 355 people.

There are currently 17 active outbreaks in the region including eight workplaces, seven long-term care or retirement homes and two in the community.

