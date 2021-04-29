44 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 414 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,385 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,536 people who have recovered.

There are 19 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 819 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

13 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

2 community outbreak

1 long-term care or retirement home is in COVID-19 outbreak

1 school is in outbreak.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

148,044 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

134,295 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

13,749 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 161,793 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

WECHU did not do a YouTube livestream update on Thursday.

CANCELLED: Today's YouTube COVID-19 public health update briefing at 9:30 a.m. with Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed and CEO Theresa Marentette. https://t.co/NZJKlwv2H8 will be updated at 9:30 a.m. and the email update will be issued at 10:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/RdJz4ocPUM