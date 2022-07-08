44 pigs stolen from Huron County farm

Police say 44 pigs worth $12,000 have been stolen from a Huron County Farm.

This week OPP say they were contacted by a farmer that reported the pigs were stolen from his barn located on North Line in Huron east.

After investigating, police say some time between March 1 and June 21 someone stole the pigs that would have weighed anywhere between 60 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.