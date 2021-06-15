44-year-old man arrested in Sherwood Park arsons: RCMP

A 44-year-old man is facing multiple arson charges related to two suspicious fires in Sherwood Park over the last six weeks.

Firefighters were called to a burning duplex on Charlotte Crescent in the early morning hours of May 2.

That fire was deemed suspicious by investigators, and in a news release on May 3, Strathcona County RCMP said it may have been related to an April 27 fire.

Then on June 1, a garage fire that occupied two properties on Galaxy Way was also deliberately set, according to police.

No one was hurt in any of the fires.

Daniel Robert Allen of Sherwood Park, Alta., was charged on June 12 in connection with the May 2 and June 1 fires.

Police say the arrest was made thanks in part to surveillance video supplied by neighbours.

They said investigators are looking into other blazes that happened in the same timeframe.

Allen is in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Sherwood Park court on June 16.