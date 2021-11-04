44-year-old motorcyclist killed in north Edmonton crash
CTV News Edmonton
Sean Amato
A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision Thursday evening in north Edmonton.
EPS says a 2013 Dodge Journey was southbound on 97 Street when the driver attempted a left-hand turn near 137 Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
According to police, the SUV was struck by a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle travelling northbound, causing the SUV to roll.
The 44-year-old motorcyclist was declared dead on scene. The 78-year-old man driving the SUV was not injured.
The crash closed 97 Street northbound near 137 Avenue for several hours.
Police say no charges have been laid and their investigation into the fatal crash continues.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta on FridayAlberta reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Thursday, bringing the province’s total number of fatalities to 3,137.
-
Victoria fundraiser underway to provide socks for homeless this winter"A good pair of socks can be the difference between being warm and being miserable on the streets."
-
Senators name Brady Tkachuk team captainThe Ottawa Senators have named Brady Tkachuk the 10th captain in franchise history.
-
Kitchener family out $24,000 in alleged pool schemeFall leaves and a large trampoline sit where Nicole Marostega’s family had planned to install their backyard pool.
-
City of Sault Ste. Marie adds new pickleball courts to West End sports complexEight new pickleball courts, washrooms and a water fountain have been added to the Elliot Sports Complex in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Iconic 'Corner Gas' grain elevator destroyed in early morning fireA grain elevator in Rouleau, Sask. known for its appearances in "Corner Gas" burned to the ground early on Friday morning.
-
COVID-19 'now a preventable disease,' B.C.'s top doctor saysB.C.'s top doctor is calling COVID-19 "a preventable disease," citing effectiveness of vaccines as the reason.
-
Winnipeg needs $29 million to develop, maintain land for future cemetery needs: reportAccording to a city report over the next 24 years, Winnipeg needs to develop roughly 12 acres of land for future demand at city cemeteries.
-
Police searching for inmate who escaped Sask. healing lodgePolice are looking for a man who escaped from a federal correctional facility west of Duck Lake