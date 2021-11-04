44-year-old motorcyclist killed in north Edmonton crash

A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision Thursday evening in north Edmonton.

EPS says a 2013 Dodge Journey was southbound on 97 Street when the driver attempted a left-hand turn near 137 Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

According to police, the SUV was struck by a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle travelling northbound, causing the SUV to roll.

The 44-year-old motorcyclist was declared dead on scene. The 78-year-old man driving the SUV was not injured.

The crash closed 97 Street northbound near 137 Avenue for several hours.

Police say no charges have been laid and their investigation into the fatal crash continues.